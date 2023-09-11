

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. revealed Monday that it will offer 14.71 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering and expects the IPO price to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share, according to an amended Form S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol 'NMRA.'



The company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 2.21 million shares of its common stock.



The company estimates that its net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $227.5 million (or approximately $262.3 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of common stock), based on an assumed IPO price of $17.00 per share.



The company intends to use the net proceeds, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund the clinical and preclinical development of current programs, to fund research and development activities for additional programs, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



The remainder of the net proceeds may also be used to in-license, acquire, or invest in, complementary technologies, assets, or intellectual property.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken