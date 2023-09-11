

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands declined for the fourth straight month in July, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.



Exports dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.



The nation exported fewer chemical and metal products in July, the agency said.



At the same time, shipments of machinery and equipment advanced from last year.



Data showed that the volume of imports was 2.2 percent higher in July compared to a year ago.



Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in September were more unfavorable than in July, mainly due to the fact that German producer confidence was more negative, and the growth of German industrial production turned into a contraction.



