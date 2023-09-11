Anzeige
Delisting of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 11, 2023 to delist AS "Ditton pievadkežu
rupnica" shares (DPK1R, ISIN: LV0000100212) from the Baltic Secondary List. The
last listing day for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" shares is set to September
30, 2023. 

Decision is based on Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial
Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article Article 21.4.1.
Sub article 5, which stipulates that the Exchange has the right to take a
decision on delisting of financial instruments of the issuer from the Exchange
in case the issuer has not paid the specified listing fee to the Exchange upon
repeated notice. 

On August 1, 2023 an additional reason for the observation status was assigned
to the Issuer, considering that the Issuer has not paid the listing fee within
the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange and the payment was
overdue for more than 6 months. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius
