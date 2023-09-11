Delisting of AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 11, 2023 to delist AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" shares (DPK1R, ISIN: LV0000100212) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day for AS "Ditton pievadkežu rupnica" shares is set to September 30, 2023. Decision is based on Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article Article 21.4.1. Sub article 5, which stipulates that the Exchange has the right to take a decision on delisting of financial instruments of the issuer from the Exchange in case the issuer has not paid the specified listing fee to the Exchange upon repeated notice. On August 1, 2023 an additional reason for the observation status was assigned to the Issuer, considering that the Issuer has not paid the listing fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange and the payment was overdue for more than 6 months. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius