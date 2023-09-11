

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) and Allegiant (ALGT) announced Monday that the airlines have entered into a definitive agreement under which JetBlue will transfer to Allegiant all of the holdings of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) at Boston Logan International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.



These holdings principally consist of two gates in Boston, two gates in Newark, and 43 takeoff and landing authorizations in Newark.



JetBlue will also turn over up to five gates and related ground facilities at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to the Broward County Aviation Department. It will also work closely with the Department to facilitate Allegiant's ULCC growth at FLL using these gates.



On June 1, JetBlue announced that it will divest all of Spirit's holdings at New York's LaGuardia Airport to Frontier.



Together, these divestitures are part of JetBlue's voluntary upfront commitments included in the merger agreement with Spirit and are conditioned on the closing of the JetBlue-Spirit transaction.



The divestitures are subject to approval by the local airport authorities as well as FAA/DOT, and are conditioned upon and will occur after the closing of JetBlue's planned combination with Spirit. JetBlue expects to close the transaction with Spirit in the first half of 2024.



