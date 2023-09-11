

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia's retail sales increased for the second successive month in July, and retailers expected sales to maintain the growth momentum in August, the results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.



Retail sales climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in July, though slower than the 7.9 percent strong rebound in the previous month.



The growth in July was largely driven by more sales in the food, beverage, and tobacco groups, as well as the clothing subgroup.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased markedly by 8.8 percent in July versus a 0.3 percent fall in June.



Retailers predicted sales to grow 1.3 percent annually in August. The rise is expected on the back of strong demand for the clothing subgroup as well as improvements in the motor vehicle fuel, other household equipment, other goods, and spare parts and accessories groups.



Data showed that retailers expect sales to recover by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in August.



