

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc (ROR.L), a British maker of industrial flow control equipment, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Ben Peacock as Chief Financial Officer to succeed retiring Group Finance Director, Jonathan Davis.



Peacock, currently Vice President, Finance & IT - Minerals Division, at The Weir Group Plc, is expected to join the company in the first-quarter of 2024.



Davis, who has been serving as Group Finance Director since 2010, will continue in his current role until Peacock joins. Davis will step down from the Board on April 30, 2024.



