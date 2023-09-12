Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNF4 | ISIN: NL0012969182 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N8
Tradegate
12.09.23
10:03 Uhr
697,50 Euro
-23,70
-3,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADYEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADYEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
697,00697,4010:05
696,50697,4010:05
PR Newswire
12.09.2023 | 09:36
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adyen Inc.: Adyen has issued over two billion active network tokens, marking 2,200% growth in the technology since 2020

With the rise in digital payments after the pandemic, network tokenization emerged as a key technology to increase authorization rates and reduce payment fraud

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading enterprise businesses, has now issued over two billion active network tokens. This milestone shows that Adyen is paving the way for businesses to embrace the innovation of network tokenization which converts regular card numbers into secure non-sensitive tokens.

Ayden logo

Security remains a top priority for businesses, however this no longer needs to come at the expense of the customer experience. Through network tokenization, businesses have seen an average of 3% uplift in authorization rates equating to a multi-million dollar increase in revenue every month. Since network tokens are less expensive to process than a PAN card payment, businesses can reduce costs, while increasing transaction approval rates and revenue. This is especially transformative for subscription or digital businesses that offer customers "save card details" features making it easier than ever to shop online.

The rapid growth in digital payments and e-commerce in recent years, accelerated further by the Covid-19 pandemic, has resulted in a striking rise of payments fraud. Adyen's own research finds that 39% of businesses report an increase in fraud attempts over the last 12 months, while just 60% have effective fraud systems in place. With payments fraud becoming a critical challenge to business across all industries, network tokenization is key to creating a future of secure, and seamless online payments.

"Network tokenization is a powerful tool," says Trevor Nies, Global Head of Digital at Adyen. "It brings the two-fold benefit of increasing customer security, while increasing authorization rates, and therefore revenue for businesses. With Adyen's technology, which supports the major card schemes, we are seeing that more and more businesses realize the potential in network tokens."

Network tokenization is an emerging technology and as such not all issuers currently support it. To solve this challenge Adyen offers network token optimization which uses machine learning to choose between a network token or PAN payment to boost authorization rates. This drives an additional 1% uplift in authorization rates for businesses.

To find out more, read our blog on network tokenization.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

About Adyen's Global Retail Report

The Global Retail Report includes insights from an online poll of 12,000 merchants across 26 different countries and 36,000 consumers, by Censuswide and Opinium between February and March 2023.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-has-issued-over-two-billion-active-network-tokens-marking-2-200-growth-in-the-technology-since-2020--301923655.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.