

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to 1.2459 against the pound and 0.8934 against the franc, setting 4-day highs.



The greenback rose to 147.20 against the yen, 0.6408 against the aussie and 0.5888 against the kiwi, from its early lows of 146.43, 0.6439 and 0.5921, respectively.



The greenback appreciated to a 4-day high of 1.0705 against the euro, reversing from a previous 1-week low of 1.0767.



The greenback may challenge resistance around 1.21 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc, 149.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.05 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken