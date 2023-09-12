GENinCode Plc: CARDIO inCode Study Results Presented at ESC Annual Meeting

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) prevention nearly twice as effective when using CARDIO inCode as method to target treatment

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / GENinCode Plc (AIM - GENI), the polygenics company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease, announced the presentation by Kaiser Permanente on the 'Utility of the CARDIO inCode-Score CHD polygenic risk score for incident coronary heart disease interplay with lifestyle in a multi-ethnic cohort of more than 60,000 individuals.' The presentation was made at the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiologists ("ESC") Congress from August 25-28, 2023 in Amsterdam.









The study found that genetic and lifestyle factors are independently associated with the incidence of Coronary Heart Disease ("CHD") and for individuals with a high polygenic risk measured by CARDIO inCode-Score ("CIC-SCORE"), a favourable lifestyle was associated with a 52% lower rate of CHD compared with an unfavourable lifestyle. The study also found that CIC-SCORE can identify individuals at the highest risk of CHD. These individuals should then be prioritised for lifestyle advice and where appropriate, therapeutic intervention as they will benefit most. CIC-SCORE is a first-in-class commercially available in-vitro diagnostic test used to assess an individual's polygenic risk of CHD.

By stratifying patients based on their polygenic risk score and targeting treatment to those with the highest risk score, the 'numbers needed to treat' (NNT) to prevent a CHD event were almost halved (CHD 'event' includes: non-fatal AMI, angina and coronary revascularisation procedures (coronary by-pass or percutaneous intervention) or CHD death). CHD prevention was nearly twice as effective when using CIC-SCORE as a method to target treatment. The study also confirmed the earlier in life preventative measures can be put in place, the lower the future risk underlining the need for polygenic risk score lifetime risk assessment to be used in conjunction with traditional clinical risk assessment.

The study investigated over 60,000 adult individuals with no history of CHD from the Genetic Epidemiology Resource in Adult Health and Aging ("GERA") multi-ethnic cohort of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Care plan of Northern California, USA. The GERA cohort followed the membership over an average of 14 years, using CIC-SCORE to assess the polygenic risk of CHD, interplay with lifestyle and the incidence of CHD. See the notes for more details on CIC-SCORE.

Heart and circulatory disease, also known as cardiovascular disease (CVD), is the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, with Coronary Heart Disease representing the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

Matthew Walls, CEO of GENinCode PLC, said: "We are delighted with the results demonstrating use of CIC-SCORE as part of targeted treatment for CHD prevention was nearly twice as effective. The ESC presentation is the first of a number of publications showing the clinical utility of CIC-SCORE (polygenic risk score) to identify individuals at high genetic risk of coronary heart disease, thereby enabling targeted, personalised treatment and a breakthrough in preventive care."

CIC-SCORE is a commercially available polygenic test from the GENinCode CAP-accredited laboratories based in Irvine, California. The test is based on published clinical evidence amassed over 15 years which, combined with traditional clinical risk factors, provides a comprehensive risk assessment (clinical + genetic) of CHD for use in primary preventive care. GENinCode labs process patient DNA samples and deliver test results to physicians via an online cloud-based algorithmic reporting system ('SITAB'). The test is also advancing with the FDA for approval.

