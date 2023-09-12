

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, a landmark antitrust trial against Google began in Washington, with prosecutors alleging that the tech giant has deliberately hindered competition in its massive search engine market. The US Justice Department claims that Google's exclusive contracts with wireless carriers and phone manufacturers have helped solidify its dominant position, violating antitrust laws.



Described as one of the most significant antitrust trials since the 1990s Microsoft case, it will feature testimony from top executives, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as figures from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung.



The impact of Google's alleged misconduct is far-reaching, with the Justice Department arguing that it affects the future of the internet and meaningful competition. Google reportedly pays over $10 billion annually to secure its default search engine status on millions of browsers and mobile devices.



The Justice Department also contends that Google's contracts to preinstall its apps and services on Android devices contribute to anticompetitive behavior by reinforcing its monopoly and leading to privacy concerns and higher advertising prices.



In response, Google's attorney cited Apple's selection of Google as the default search engine in its Safari browser as proof of consumers' preference for Google's superior user experience.



The trial may serve as an indicator of the Biden administration's more assertive antitrust agenda. At the time of the initial lawsuit, US antitrust officials did not rule out the possibility of breaking up Google due to concerns about its impact on innovation.



Despite some claims being dismissed, this trial represents substantial progress in the US government's efforts to challenge Google's search engine dominance. It will determine whether Google's default search engine status across multiple browsers constitutes exclusionary conduct.



In a separate antitrust suit filed in January, the Biden administration accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly in its advertising technology business, which is still in its early stages in a Virginia court.



