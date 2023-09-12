

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's is set to bid farewell to its iconic self-serve soda machines at US locations by 2032, marking a significant shift in the fast-food giant's strategy. The move aims to create a uniform experience for customers and employees across the entire chain, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.



For years, McDonald's allowed diners to help themselves to beverages in its dining areas, but the pandemic has prompted a major shift in behavior. The company has seen a surge in business through its drive-thru and delivery services, with fewer patrons choosing to eat in, leading to reduced demand for the self-serve soda machines.



This transformation is driving McDonald's to rethink its restaurant designs, favoring smaller or dine-in-free locations equipped with advanced drive-thru technology. Digital sales, which include orders placed via the McDonald's app and through partners like Uber, now make up a substantial 40% of total sales, according to the latest earnings report.



McDonald's has also teased a significant change called 'CosMc's,' a new small-format restaurant concept featuring a scaled-down dining area. Specific details about the 'CosMc' concept remain under wraps, but it reflects McDonald's commitment to adapting to market dynamics and seeking new avenues for growth.



CEO Chris Kempczinski mentioned the company's ambitions, saying, 'There are places around the US where we are significantly underdeveloped relative to where the population exists today. That opens up development opportunities for us.'



The decision to eliminate traditional dining rooms, once considered untouchable, highlights the dramatic shift in customer habits since the height of the pandemic. As the fast-food industry continues to evolve, McDonald's is committed to meeting changing customer needs.



McDonald's is not alone in its quest to adapt to evolving consumer preferences. Other industry leaders like Chipotle, Taco Bell, and Starbucks are also exploring innovative approaches to cater to changing tastes and remain competitive.



