

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based asset management business St. James's Place PLC (STJ) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mark FitzPatrick as Chief Executive Officer Designate with effect from 1 October 2023.



Mark would succeed Chief Executive Officer Andrew Croft who would be stepping down as a director of the company on 1 December 2023. He would remain with St. James's Place into 2024 to assist the business as required.



Mark was Group Chief Executive Officer of Prudential plc on an interim basis until 24 February 2023. Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Prudential from 2017 to 2022, becoming Chief Operating Officer also in July 2019. Before joining Prudential, Mark was a Managing Partner at Deloitte.



