

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Renishaw PLC (RSW.L) Wednesday said it expects revenue for the year ended June 30, 2023 to be 688.6 million pounds, up from 671.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding special items, adjusted profit before tax is expected at 141 million pounds, lower than 163.7 million pounds reported last year.



The company said its full-year expected revenue as well as adjusted profit before tax are in line with its previous outlook.



Renishaw is now expected to report its annual results on September 19, which was originally scheduled for September 14.



