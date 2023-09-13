

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L), an engineering company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2023 and 2024, and set targets till the year 2030, expecting growth. In the early morning trading in London, the shares were gaining around 3 percent.



In its trading update ahead of Capital Markets Day today, the company said it continues to expect fiscal 2023 EBITDA in the range of $96 million to $100 million with a margin rate between 10 percent and 11 percent.



For fiscal 2024, the company still expects an EBITDA of $125 million to $135 million with a margin of 11 percent to 13 percent.



Under the Hunting 2030 strategy, the company expects EBITDA margins of around 15 percent by 2025 with further progress by 2030. It also expects around $1.3 billion sales per annum by 2025 and around $2 billion per annum by the end of the decade.



Hunting shares are currently trading at 265.50 pence, up 2.91% on the London Stock Exchange.



