

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), an engineering company, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract to operate and maintain Connecticut's water treatment plant The City of Waterbury, valued $25 million.



The ten-year contract includes engineering services and support for improvements to the overall facility, sludge system, water quality lab and treatment process.



Previously, the firm has operated the City of Waterbury's 27-mgd wastewater treatment facility for five years and the plant provides water and wastewater services to 125,000 Connecticut residents in Thomaston, Waterbury, Wolcott and Watertown.



On Monday, shares of Jacobs closed at $131.37 up 0.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.



