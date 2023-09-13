

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An additional eight U.S. companies have committed to take measures to manage the potential risks posed by Artificial Intelligence.



At a meeting of industry leaders at the White House, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and senior administration officials announced that the Administration has secured a second round of voluntary commitments from Adobe, Cohere, IBM, Nvidia, Palantir, Salesforce, Scale AI, and Stability that will help drive safe, secure, and trustworthy development of AI technology.



In July, the Biden Administration secured voluntary commitments from seven leading AI companies in this regard.



The leading AI companies have committed to internal and external security testing of their AI systems before their release to the public. This testing, which will be carried out in part by independent experts, guards against some of the most significant sources of AI risks, such as biosecurity and cybersecurity.



The companies have committed to share information across the industry and with governments, civil society, and academia on managing AI risks.



They will invest in cyber security and insider threat safeguards to protect proprietary and unreleased model weights.



Robust technical mechanisms will be developed to ensure that users know when content is AI-generated, such as a watermarking system.



The companies committed to publicly report their AI systems' capabilities, limitations, and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use.



The White House said that the Office of Management and Budget will soon release draft policy guidance for federal agencies to ensure that the development, procurement, and use of AI systems is centered around safeguarding the American people's rights and safety.



Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is developing an Executive Order on AI to protect Americans' rights and safety.



