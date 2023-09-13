

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 19.



In addition, Biden will meet with world leaders to discuss cooperation in tackling threats to international peace and security, advancing global prosperity, and protecting human rights, the White House said.



The General Debate of the seventy-eighth session will be held in New York City from September 19 to September 23, and on September 26.



World leaders gather to engage in the annual high-level General Debate under the theme, 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.'



Heads of State and Government will gather at UN Headquarters on September 18-19 to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Goals. The outcome will be a negotiated political declaration.



Alongside the SDG Summit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will convene the Climate Ambition Summit on September 20.



On the same day, the President of the General Assembly, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, will convene Heads of State and Government for a one-day meeting to adopt a political declaration aimed at mobilizing political will at the national, regional and international levels for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.



