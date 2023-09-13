Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.: Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary, Identified Technologies, Secures Ariel 3D Mapping Work with Vulcan Materials Company

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that over the last 90 days its subsidiary, Identified Technologies (IDT), has been awarded new 3D Mapping work at 85 locations across the United States for Vulcan Materials Company (Vulcan) (NYSE:VMC). It's anticipated that this new work will extend well into 2024 with the possibility of additional locations.

IDT's industry-leading drone solutions will facilitate the accurate, efficient, and safe geospatial data collection of Vulcan Materials' quarry sites, in addition to a number of ocean access ports.

Technological Integration

Identified Technologies will utilize a new level of technological integration in the mapping processes at Vulcan Materials Company's sites. Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, including sophisticated sensors and analytics tools, the company aims to furnish Vulcan with detailed and accurate 3D mapping insights to facilitate informed decision-making and streamlined operations aiding Vulcan Materials Company to remain at the forefront of its industry.

Zack Neubert, President of IDT, commented: "The Company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-precision drone mapping and 3D modeling solutions. This new work affirms the company's capacity to handle large-scale operations, taking a pivotal role in enhancing their infrastructural efficiency and precision of assessing their inventory of materials available at each location. "

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "In a span of only a few years, Identified Technologies has morphed from a start-up to a growing company using the latest technologies in autonomous flight and 3D mapping. Their tireless effort to secure this quality of work with top firms and governmental agencies is a testament to their hard work. I am thankful for all of the employees at IDT for continuing to advance their technologies and to earn the business of companies such as Vulcan."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Alpine 4 Holdings continues to add to its already impressive portfolio with businesses that are poised for synergy and growth.

About Identified Technologies: Identified Technologies, a subsidiary of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc., stands as a beacon in the UAVS 3D mapping industry, offering unparalleled drone mapping solutions. The company is on a mission to revolutionize the industry with its high-precision mapping and modeling solutions, offering its clients detailed insights and analytics to forge a path towards uncharted territories with absolute confidence.

About Vulcan Materials Company: Vulcan Materials Company is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates and a major producer of other construction materials. The company is committed to providing quality products and services to its customers, with an unwavering focus on safety, health, environmental stewardship, and community involvement.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4's most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

Other factors that may affect our businesses include global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, including changes in the rates of investment or economic growth in key markets we serve, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and China or other countries, and related impacts on our businesses' global supply chains and strategies; market developments or customer actions that may affect demand and the financial performance of major industries and customers we serve, such as secular, cyclical and competitive pressures in our Technology, Construction and Manufacturing businesses; pricing, the timing of customer investment and other factors in these markets; demand for our products or other dynamics related to the COVID-19 pandemic; conditions in key geographic markets; and other shifts in the competitive landscape for our products and services; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses, such as trade policy and tariffs, regulation and the effects of tax law changes; our decisions about investments in research and development, and new products, services and platforms, and our ability to launch new products in a cost-effective manner; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational changes, restructuring and other cost reduction measures; the impact of actual or potential failures of our products or third-party products with which our products are integrated, and related reputational effects; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity, or data security breaches at Alpine 4, our subsidiaries or third parties; and the other factors that are described in "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q 2023.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783843/alpine-4-holdings-subsidiary-identified-technologies-secures-ariel-3d-mapping-work-with-vulcan-materials-company