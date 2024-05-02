

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $102.7 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $120.7 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $1.55 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $102.7 Mln. vs. $120.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



