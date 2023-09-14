

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for Costco's a ready-to-eat or RTE Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup product citing misbranding. The label declares the product, manufactured by Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, as gluten-free, which is a false negative claim.



The affected product is 2-lb. tubs containing 'KIRKLAND Signature CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP WITH WHITE CHICKEN MEAT' with 'USE BY: 11/23/23' and lot code 1394066.



On September 9, food manufacturer Kettle Cuisine had informed Costco that Kirkland Signature brand Chicken Tortilla Soup with the same lot code has been recalled citing undeclared gluten.



The FSIS now issued the warning to ensure that consumers with reactions to gluten are aware that these products should not be consumed. The agency did not initiate a recall as the affected products are no longer available for purchase.



The FSIS action follows the firm's notification that laboratory testing found gluten in the chicken tortilla soup, which is labeled as gluten-free.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



The ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items, with establishment number 'P-18468' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were produced on July 26. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.



Over concerns that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, the FSIS in early August warned against certain ready-to-eat or RTE salads and wraps with meat and poultry due to concerns that may contain contaminated lettuce with deer feces.



The agency also issued a public health alert against certain raw beef product sold at select Aldi stores citing possible contamination with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic.



