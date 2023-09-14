Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.09.2023
Neubewertung unumgänglich! Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015
14.09.23
08:04 Uhr
Dow Jones News
14.09.2023 | 08:31
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to cornerstone funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to cornerstone funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to cornerstone funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta 
Finance AG 
14-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to cornerstone funding round 
 for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG 
London, UK, 14 September 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder is pleased to announce that the Company is to cornerstone a funding round for Switzerland-registered 
Silta Finance AG ("Silta") via the Company's 100% owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"). 
 
Highlights: 
   --    Seedcoin signs Convertible Loan Agreement and Option Agreement with Silta as cornerstone investor 
  in funding round. 
   --    The Convertible Loan Agreement provides a loan principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money 
  valuation of USD5m. The loan is granted for a period of six months, converting at maturity into 22,306 new common 
  shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. 
   --    The Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new 
  shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months. 
   --    Subject to Loan conversion and Options exercised in full, Seedcoin will hold a total of 185,881 
  shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta. 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company commented: 
"We are delighted to further support Silta Finance and its highly experienced team led by Ben Sheppard in this latest 
funding round, as cornerstone investors. 
The feasibility and due diligence process for infrastructure projects is known to be extremely time consuming and 
cumbersome. Silta aims to address this industry-wide challenge head-on with their advanced AI methodology. AI is 
already proving that it has the potential to redefine complex processes and transform industries, thereby providing a 
significant competitive advantage to companies such as Silta who are first movers in integrating these new tools into 
their business models. 
We see this investment in Silta as a great fit for Coinsilium's project portfolio and we will be following their 
progress very closely going forward." 
Ben Sheppard, Co-founder at Silta commented: 
"In the past year, Silta has meticulously crafted a proprietary model featuring 360 data points for evaluating the 
bankability of infrastructure projects. We have successfully conducted pilot tests in sectors including solar energy 
and high-speed drone highways, affirming the model's robustness. The fresh injection of capital from this current 
funding round will be instrumental in advancing our next developmental phase, particularly in integrating legal and 
sustainability dimensions into Silta's AI capabilities. 
Working with Coinsilium has been an enriching experience; Malcolm and Eddy's insights have been invaluable in helping 
us shape our strategy, honing our product-market fit, and refining our go-to-market approach. 
We now have a robust sales pipeline with an estimated USUSD12 million of fees and we are eagerly looking forward to the 
next 12 months as we work to introduce Silta AI to a global clientele." 
Background 
On 5 May 2022, Coinsilium announced its appointment as strategic advisor to Silta and that it has entered into an Early 
Contribution Agreement ("ECA") with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility token of the Silta 
ecosystem. 
About Silta 
Silta is developing an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform designed to revolutionise sustainable 
infrastructure financing by automating the due diligence, feasibility, and project preparation processes. 
Silta's advanced AI methodology will analyse vast amounts of data automatically, swiftly evaluating a project's 
potential, feasibility, and risks; thereby accelerating the evaluation process and readiness for financing. This frees 
up valuable time and resources, allowing developers to focus on the most practical imperatives of driving meaningful 
change and achieving sustainability targets and goals. Further details regarding Silta can be found on their website: 
https://silta.finance/ 
Convertible Loan Agreement 
Under the terms of the Convertible Loan Agreement, Seedcoin will provide a loan for an aggregate principal amount of 
USD50,000.00 ("Loan") at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The interest-free Loan is granted for a period of six months 
from the date of the Agreement. At Maturity, the outstanding Loan amount shall convert into 22,306 new common shares of 
Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. 
Option Agreement 
Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Seedcoin has the right to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta for 
an aggregate value of up to USD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m. The Option may be exercised at any time 
during a period of 12 months from the date of the Option Agreement ("Effective Date"). 
Subsequent to the Loan conversion, should Seedcoin exercise its Option entitlement in full, it will hold a total of 
185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                   +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                         +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Silta

Silta is developing an advanced Artificial Intelligence platform designed to revolutionise sustainable infrastructure financing by automating the due diligence and project preparation processes.

Utilising a proprietary 360-data point analytical framework, the platform offers rapid bankability assessments, sustainability impact evaluations, and comprehensive project preparation tools. This enables financial institutions and infrastructure developers to make informed decisions quickly, reducing costs and accelerating project timelines. Further details regarding Silta can be found on their website: https://silta.finance/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  271280 
EQS News ID:  1725701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
