

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), a British construction business, on Thursday reported higher profit before tax and revenues for the full year.



Profit before tax surged 226.4 percent to 51.9 million pounds from 15.9 million pounds of last year.



After tax, earnings grew to 41 million pounds or 9.3 pence per share from 12.7 million pounds or 2.8 pence per share of previous year.



Excluding items, profit before tax climbed 11.4 percent to 104.8 million pounds from 94.1 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share rose 14.3 percent to 19.2 pence from 16.8 pence last year on significant reduction in adjusting items.



Earnings were backed by revenues that increased 7.5 percent to 3.380 billion pounds from 3.143 billion pounds of the prior year. Excluding certain items, revenue climbed 4.6 percent to 3.405 billion pounds from 3.256 billion pounds of the previous year.



On Wednesday, shares of Kier closed at 87 pence down 1.81% on the London Stock Exchange.



