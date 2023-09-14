

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), a French supplier of industrial gases and services, on Thursday announced an investment of over 400 million euros for the construction of Normand'Hy electrolyzer with a capacity of 200 MW.



The investment aims to support the decarbonization of Normandy industrial basin and mobility.



According to a deal, the refinery of TotalEnergies SE (TTE)in Gonfreville will receive renewable and low-carbon hydrogen equivalent to an electrolysis capacity of 100 MW from Air Liquide Normand'Hy electrolyzer.



The supply is expected to begin from the second half of 2026.



The remaining 100 MW will be dedicated to customers in the Normandy industrial basin, as well as for the development of low-carbon mobility.



To supply Air Liquide Normand'Hy, TotalEnergies will generate up to 100 MW renewable electricity to power the electrolyzer, volume corresponding to the hydrogen delivered to its refinery.



For the remainder of the electrolyzer's electricity needs, Air Liquide plans to sign long-term renewable Power Purchase Agreements, completed with low-carbon energy from the French power grid.



Air Liquide Normand'Hy is based on the Proton Exchange Membrane electrolysis technology. It will integrate equipment produced in the framework of the joint venture between Air Liquide and Siemens Energy.



Avoiding up to 250,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, the facility will be located in the Port-Jerome industrial zone in Normandy, France, and will be part of Air Liquide's local hydrogen network.



The project has received a support of 190 million euros support from the French Government as part of the 'Plan de Relance'.



