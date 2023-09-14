

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced a three-year award for the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila with a national oil company for work offshore Brazil. The contract represents approximately $486 million in firm backlog, excluding a mobilization fee.



Transocean has also agreed to acquire the outstanding interests in Liquila Ventures Ltd., a company formed to acquire the Deepwater Aquila, from its joint venture partners.



The company said it is exploring various debt financing alternatives to partially fund the costs associated with acquiring the rig from the shipyard and preparing for its contract in Brazil.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken