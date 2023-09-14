Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Luxora subsidiary has signed 4 Letters of Intent to build production facilities to support 4 Cannabis Clubs with its "Production Facility Rental Model" located in Germany.

"Luxora has during its first few days after offering its services has already signed 4 letters of intent for Cannabis Clubs. This level of activity demonstrates the demand for this concept in Germany," states Jan Schwager CEO of Luxora. "We are very pleased with the initial two of days of activity as this reinforces our belief in this business opportunity. Luxora has been positioning itself to be a leader in this space, due to the depth of our diverse management experience and our vision which includes our recent acquisition of HolistiCH enabling the company to offer exclusive strains to its clients. The company believes this strategy will separate us from the other players in the market giving us a competitive advantage and creating a barrier to entry." Groups entering into letters of intent with Luxora secure their place with a 75,000 Euro deposit.

The company will be building its first grow facility to support the Cannabis clubs with its production facility service which will supply the clubs with exclusive strains of Cannabis preparing for the finalization of the German legislation legalizing the cannabis club framework. This is another vertical in the Luxora revenue model adding to our wholesale and retail sales as well as integrating the clones and seeds from HolistiCH.

The company will provide updates as the company works closely with these 4 original groups and the Cannabis Club legislation is finalized by the German government.

Additional updates from CBD of Denver

The company is repositioning Berliner Innovation, adding additional products that have already had success in North America to the existing product mix. The company will be adding a social media approach that is typical in North America, but not regularly used in Europe. The company believes this strategy will provide a robust stream of new products and new projects for the company. Libra 9 continues to expand distribution of the Magic Lappen in northern and southern Germany while continuing marketing efforts during exhibitions for household goods and automotive accessories.

The company wants to maintain a transparent relationship with its shareholders and please visit our websites and ask any question you feel is missing from our websites and public disclosures.

