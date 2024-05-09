Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) is pleased to announce the filing of its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company successfully filed its quarterly report ahead of the May 15th regulatory deadline, demonstrating the efficacy of enhanced workflows and collaboration between its accounting partner in Switzerland and U.S.-based legal counsel.

The company recorded a significant increase in revenue, posting $1,123,322 for Q1 2024, a substantial rise from $285,779 in Q1 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to the enhanced sales volume from Luxora's wholesale division. Adding to this positive trend, Luxora also reported robust April revenues of approximately $418,000, marking its most successful month in 2024 thus far and highlighting continued and sustained growth momentum.

The company is diligently monitoring the legislative developments in the German market, especially with the impending debate on the draft bill "to amend the Cannabis Consumption Act and the Medicinal Cannabis Act," scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2024. This discussion to further clarify the framework for cannabis clubs in Germany, followed by further deliberation by the leading Health Committee, signifies an important step for the industry.

The Company is continuously exploring new opportunities in the European cannabis sector, focusing on medical aspects, technological innovations, and other auxiliary services.

