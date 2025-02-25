Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that it is shifting its focus and will no longer seek to provide services to the German cannabis market due to the complexities of navigating political uncertainties and the German government's failure to provide guidance on acceptable business models.

The German cannabis market, once a focal point of CBD of Denver's strategy, has proven to be untenable due to regulatory and political hurdles. Despite the introduction of the Cannabis Act (CannG) earlier last year, bureaucratic inefficiencies, unclear frameworks, and lack of approval for key business models like Grow Hubs have hindered progress. Following the national elections held on February 23, 2025, the company has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the German market due to the resulting political and regulatory uncertainties.

"2024 was a year of hard lessons, particularly in Germany, where political uncertainties and bureaucratic roadblocks derailed our plans," said Jan Schwager, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We remain committed to leveraging these experiences to refocus on markets and opportunities with greater potential."

Strengthening Wholesale Amid Challenges

Despite the setbacks in Germany, CBD of Denver's wholesale business provided a measure of stability, generating consistent revenue throughout the year. However, the low-margin nature of the wholesale market presented ongoing challenges. To address this, the company is optimizing its operations to bolster profitability and strengthen its core business.

Looking Ahead: Exploring New Opportunities

As CBD of Denver moves into 2025, it is pivoting away from the uncertain German market and actively seeking new avenues for growth. By diversifying its operations and exploring opportunities in other industries, the company aims to build a more resilient and sustainable business model that can weather the uncertainties of the evolving global landscape. The company's decision to withdraw from the German market reflects its commitment to pivot and stay adaptable with strategic focus to ensure long-term value creation for its shareholders.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

About LUXORA Inc.

LUXORA Inc. is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

Follow Us: Twitter | Linkedin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242265

SOURCE: CBD of Denver Inc.