Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a diversified holding company focused on innovative growth opportunities, today announced the signing of a letter of intent with Alchemy Games Co. Ltd, a leading technology company specializing in blockchain-based solutions. This strategic move reinforces CBD of Denver's commitment to expanding into the high-growth tech sector, leveraging cutting-edge advancements in digital finance, payment processing, and decentralized technologies.

As part of its strategic shift, the company has decided to unwind its acquisition of Luxora Inc., a process that has been agreed upon and will be implemented over the coming months. Originally pursued in mid-2023 to expand into the European market through high-margin business opportunities, the acquisition faced regulatory hurdles in Germany that limited its potential. With a renewed focus on the broader tech industry and scalable digital solutions, the company is reallocating resources toward areas with stronger growth potential and global reach. As part of this transition, all preferred shares related to the transaction will be returned to the company and cancelled.

Successful Visit to Alchemy Games Co. Ltd

CBD of Denver's leadership visited Alchemy Games Co. Ltd in February to evaluate its advanced technological capabilities and explore strategic opportunities across multiple sectors. Following in-depth discussions, both companies have formalized a letter of intent focused on driving innovation in digital infrastructure. By leveraging cutting-edge advancements in blockchain and secure, real-time transaction processing, this partnership aims to enhance digital payments, streamline business operations, and unlock new potential for scalable, tech-driven solutions on a global scale.

About Alchemy Games Co. Ltd: A Next-Gen Payment Gateway

Alchemy Games Co. Ltd specializes in advanced payment processing solutions, delivering high-speed, secure, and scalable payment gateways for global industries. With a strong presence in the iGaming sector, Alchemy holds a financial stake in Hunnyplay, a rapidly growing online gaming platform. Through this strategic partnership, Alchemy has successfully integrated its crypto and fiat payment solutions into iGaming ecosystems, enabling seamless transaction experiences for operators and players worldwide.

Kelvin Lee, Director of Alchemy Games, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with CBD of Denver, stating: "This partnership presents tremendous opportunities to drive innovation in digital payments and emerging technologies. With this transaction, we are setting the stage for a new era of technological advancements. By combining our expertise in secure, real-time payment processing with CBD of Denver's forward-thinking approach, we aim to develop practical, forward-thinking solutions that deliver real value to customers and support the evolving needs of the tech industry."

Key Features of Alchemy Games Payment Solutions:

Multi-Currency Payment Gateway - Supports fiat (USD, EUR, VND, THB, CNY, etc.) and crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, TRX, etc.) transactions with automated conversions.

Instant Deposits & Settlements - Real-time transaction processing via automated API integrations, eliminating delays.

AI-Driven Fraud Protection - Advanced security measures ensure safe and compliant financial transactions.

Merchant Dashboard & Analytics - Real-time transaction tracking, reporting, and reconciliation for seamless financial management.

Cross-Industry Integration - Supports e-commerce, digital platforms, iGaming, and other high-volume sectors, ensuring smooth global payment flows.

Strategic Impact of the Partnership

"Our collaboration with Alchemy Games marks a major milestone in CBD of Denver's expansion into financial technology," said Jan Schwager, CEO of CBD of Denver. "Their cutting-edge payment gateway aligns with our strategy to invest in scalable, high-margin fintech solutions that enhance global digital transactions. Alchemy's strong presence in the iGaming sector through its partnership with Hunnyplay further demonstrates its ability to deliver real-world, high-volume payment solutions. Following our visit in February, we are confident that this partnership will drive growth, efficiency, and innovation in the digital economy."

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

