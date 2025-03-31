Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a diversified holding company, today announced key financial highlights for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating strong revenue growth and a return to positive operating income.

2024 Highlights:

Revenue grew to $3.75 million, a 26% increase compared to $2.98 million in 2023, driven by consistent performance from the Company's wholesale CBD division.

Operating income turned positive, improving by more than $338,000 year-over-year.

Operating expenses were reduced by 58%, reflecting a more efficient, focused organization.

No new convertible debt was issued during the year, maintaining a cleaner capital structure.

Shareholders' equity improved, further stabilizing the balance sheet.

"We're proud of the progress we made in 2024," said Jan Schwager, CEO of CBD of Denver. "With strong top-line growth and significant cost savings, we've created a leaner, more agile company that is now well-positioned to pursue new opportunities in tech-driven sectors."

The Company remains focused on expanding its revenue base, maintaining financial discipline, and creating long-term shareholder value.

New Strategic Alignment

CBD of Denver is repositioning itself as a dynamic holding company focused on incubating and accelerating a broad range of innovative businesses, with an emphasis on the tech sector. Building on its operational and financial turnaround, the company will explore opportunities across digital payments, blockchain, AI, and other scalable technology-driven solutions. This strategic shift reflects CBD of Denver's long-term vision to create a diversified portfolio of forward-thinking ventures that can deliver sustainable value to shareholders.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

