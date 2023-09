Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials," "QIMC," or the "Company"), is pleased announce that a crew is scheduled to mobilize early next week to the newly acquired River Valley Silica Project (see September 07, 2023 news release).

River Valley Silica Project

Qi Materials plans on having a crew mobilized to the newly acquired River Valley Silica Project early next week. The Company plans on completing a breadth of exploration and development stages over the next few weeks. These are anticipated to include: establishing access, outcrop cleaning and stripping, channel sampling, detailed geological mapping, detailed geological sampling, a detailed topographic survey, and drill hole planning.

The River Valley Silica Project is host to a high purity quartz vein. Publically available historical* purity results and mapping indicate that the quartz vein is up 99.9% pure SiO2. Historical* mapping indicates that the quartz vein is over 300m long and over 40m wide. Figure 1 below shows historical* photos of a portion of the impressive quartz vein.

*Historical information is based on work performed by previous operators and access from the Ontario Ministry online database MLAS. Qi Materials Corp. has not yet verified these historical results.

Figure 1: Historical photos of a portion of the quartz vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/180589_qifigure1full.jpg

Frankfurt Listing

Qi Materials is pleased to announce that it has listed and started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 7FJ.

Market-Maker

Qi Materials is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") for market making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. PI will trade the securities of Qi Materials on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Qi Materials and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287, PGO license number: 3526), is the CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, approves the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

About High Purity Quartz

Highly pure quartz (SiO2) plays a pivotal role in two critical technologies shaping the future: solar panels and lithium silicon anode batteries. In the realm of renewable energy, quartz is the raw feed source of silicon metal (Si), a fundamental component in producing high-efficiency solar panels. Beyond solar panels, silicon metal is also a promising ingredient in lithium silicon anode batteries, offering the potential for increased energy storage capacity and improved battery performance, underscoring the indispensable role of quartz in advancing sustainable energy and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, quartz-derived silicon has gained significant strategic importance, recently earning a place on the USA's strategic mineral list.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada, the River Valley Silica Project, near Sudbury, Ontario, as well as other mineral properties in Québec. The Company also performs pilot processing on industrial minerals, refining processes to create custom products.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials Corp.is available at www.qimaterials.com.

