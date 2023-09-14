Stock Day Media: Onfolio Holdings Inc. CEO Dom Wells is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONFO, ONFOW) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. CEO of the Company, Dom Wells, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a diversified holdings company that buys already-profitable online businesses," explained Wells. "We raised about $12.7 million and spent that on acquiring businesses, which is why there is such a big jump in revenues," he continued. "The idea is to continue acquiring more companies and grow a bigger and more diversified company."

Jolly then asked about Onfolio's plans to raise an additional $10 million. "It is very early on, but this is a preferred share offering, which is different from common shares," said Wells. "We have had success issuing preferred shares before and this one comes with a 12% annual dividend, which is paid quarterly," he explained. "We are raising money from accredited investors to get to the target of $10 million and then we will use the funds to keep acquiring more profitable businesses."

"What types of companies do you have in your portfolio and what is your M&A strategy?" asked Jolly.

"We have always been focused on companies with a digital focus, where digital marketing is key to growth," said Wells. "We have a couple of software businesses, as well as marketing agencies and online courses."

"We are purchasing businesses that are around $5 million in value," Wells continued. "In terms of how we approach our M&A strategy, we are always looking for something where it has reliable cash flow."

"Could you tell us about your recently launched product, Get Quick?" asked Jolly.

"There is an existing tool out there, which is offered for free by Google called Lighthouse," explained Wells. "We realized there was an opportunity to build a language tool that explains the Google Lighthouse reports so that it is easier to understand," he continued, adding that the program also offers interactive features for its users and may offer additional features in the future. "For us, it is a great tool to offer customers and provide an opportunity to upsell our services and increase sign-ups."

To close the interview, Wells encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand their portfolio.

