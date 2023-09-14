

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have all moved to the upside after ending Wednesday's trading narrowly mixed.



Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the session but still in positive territory. The Dow is up 175.94 points or 0.5 percent at 34,751.47, the Nasdaq is up 56.79 points or 0.4 percent at 13,870.37 and the S&P 500 is up 21.68 points or 0.5 percent at 4,489.12.



The strength on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of August.



The Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in August after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.



Economists had expected retail sales to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The bigger than expected increase in retail sales was largely due to higher gas prices, however, as sales rose by just 0.2 percent excluding sales by gas stations.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in month of August.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.7 percent in August after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July.



Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth doubled to 1.6 percent in August from 0.8 percent in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 1.2 percent.



Nonetheless, the data does not seem to have raised concerns about inflation, as the increase in producer prices was largely due to a spike in energy prices.



'Wall Street seems content with the risk of one more Fed rate hike as consumer resilience is expected to gradually weaken,' said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by less than expected in the week ended September 9th.



Sector News



Steel stocks have moved sharply higher amid news of additional Chinese stimulus, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.7 percent.



A sharp increase by the price of crude oil is also contributing to significant strength among energy stocks, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbing by 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Crude for October delivery is currently surging $1.44 to $89.96 a barrel after reaching a high above $90 a barrel for the first time since last November.



Banking, networking and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside following a widely anticipated interest rate hike by the ECB. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower over the course of the morning after seeing early volatility. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.5 basis points at 4.274 percent.



