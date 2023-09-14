Launch of a range of premium active ingredients targeting the balance of intestinal microbiota, a global public health issue

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces the launch of Biombalance, its new range of premium active ingredients for the Nutraceuticals market.

Olivier FAHY, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Berkem stated: "We are particularly proud to be able to offer our customers a range of natural active ingredients with scientifically proven human health benefits. With the launch of Biombalance, we are pursuing the strategy of broadening our offering that we initiated with the acquisition of i.Bioceuticals earlier this year, giving even greater credibility to our positioning in this fast-growing market. We are convinced that we can leverage our deep expertise in plant extraction in this business segment, for which innovation and the naturalness of products are key drivers."

Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales of Groupe Berkem, added: "This new range of premium active ingredients represents the culmination of a long-standing effort by Groupe Berkem's R&D teams, and demonstrates once again the quality of the solutions we offer to the Health, Beauty Nutrition segments. Indeed, in addition to reinforcing the Group's international development strategy, we are now in a position to offer the Nutraceuticals market ethically sourced ingredients, rigorously selected for their active molecules with a favourable impact on digestive health and scientifically proven benefits".

Based on Groupe Berkem's deep expertise in plant extraction and the development of active ingredients, the Biombalance range of premium ingredients meets the demand for food supplements targeting intestinal microbiota balance, a health issue affecting millions of people worldwide1

Thanks to its in-depth knowledge and expertise of plants and their active molecules, Groupe Berkem has selected ingredients targeting microbiota balance, restoring the intestinal barrier, reducing oxidative stress and restoring immune tolerance. The flagship product of this new range, Symgrape, is a premium active ingredient derived from the extraction of polyphenols from grape seeds, one of the Company's long-standing activities, themselves rigorously selected, sustainably sourced and endowed with significant scientifically proven benefits for intestinal health.

With this new range, Groupe Berkem strengthens its position in the fast-expanding Nutraceuticals market, and more specifically in the food supplements segment for intestinal health, estimated at $38.8 billion in 20212 and expected to grow by almost 9% a year between now and 20313. This product launch also follows on from the acquisition of i.Bioceuticals in February 2023, which enabled Groupe Berkem to enter North America, the world's leading Nutraceuticals market4, where Groupe Berkem had already been distributing its natural active ingredients for several decades.

Alongside Symgrape, the Biombalance range includes three additional premium ingredients with recognized virtues for the health of the human microbiota: Symint, Mallowsym and Symthym.

SupplySideWest show

Groupe Berkem will present its new Nutraceuticals range of food supplements on October 25 26, 2023 at SupplySideWest show in Las Vegas, booth #6865.

Next financial publication

2023 First-Half Results and Third-Quarter Revenue, October 26, 2023

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 4 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), Chartres (Eure-et-Loir) and Tonneins (Lot-et-Garonne).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

_____________________________

1 Lajoie F, et. Al,. Medicine Science. Irritable bowel syndrome: Role of the intestinal microbiota, 2021. Actif's MAG n°82. Digestive health: active ingredients play the plurality game, 2023. 2 Supplement Business Report, 2023 Informa, Nutritionbusinessjournal; Actif's MAG n°82. Digestive health: assets play the plurality, 2023. 3 Actif's MAG n°82. Digestive health: assets play the plurality, 2023. 4 Supplement Business Report, 2023 Informa, Nutritionbusinessjournal.

