

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission and toy company Buffalo Games have announced the recall of about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits after a 10-month-old child died after swallowing the beads.



According to the statement, the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits have been recalled due to 'ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards.' 'The water beads pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When ingested, the beads grow in size, which can cause intestinal obstruction,' the statement added.



A 10-month-old child died from swallowing the recalled water beads in July 2023 in Wisconsin. Buffalo Games also received a report that a 9-month-old child was seriously injured in November 2022 in Maine from swallowing the water beads which caused an intestinal obstruction requiring surgery to remove them.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using and take the recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits away from children.



The recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $15.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken