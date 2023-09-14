

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda Motor has recalled about 391,800 units of lawnmowers and pressure washer engines due to faulty camshafts that could lead to injury.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines can cause the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start, posing an injury hazard.



Honda said it has received 2,197 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with recalled engines and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.



The recall involves Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines. The gas-fueled walk-behind lawn mowers are red and black with 'HONDA' written on the clipping collection bag. The model and serial number are printed on a label located on the upper rear of the mower deck.



The recalled lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool and various farm, agricultural and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100.



Pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023 for between $370 and $550.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken