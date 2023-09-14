

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $347.79 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $263.74 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Copart, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330.43 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $997.59 million from $883.39 million last year.



Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $347.79 Mln. vs. $263.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $997.59 Mln vs. $883.39 Mln last year.



