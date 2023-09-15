Kudelski Group
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 15, 2023 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and one of the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that its multi-DRM solution, a core module of the company's Active Streaming Protection framework, is now available for purchase via a SaaS pricing model on AWS Marketplace. The NAGRA multi-DRM solution is purposely built for SaaS-based modern cloud environments and utilizes services such as Amazon EKS, OpenSearch, S3 and RDS.
Sebastian Kramer, SVP Product Management & Business Development said, "NAGRA aims to make its leading solutions as accessible to the market as possible. Offering our multi-DRM solution for sale in the AWS Marketplace is the first of several capabilities from the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework that we'll be offering to AWS customers via the AWS Marketplace. Used by global video service operators worldwide to secure their content, we're excited to now bring this solution to a much broader audience."
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. It enables AWS customers to locate, test, buy and deploy software designed for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The newly available NAGRA multi-DRM solution offers users a 30 day or 1,000 license free trial to validate and test the solution within their applications. Removing complexity, the solution allows streaming service developers to simply integrate content security and have the peace of mind that their content is secured through a solution developed by a company with over 30 years' experience. This helps new and existing streaming providers accelerate their release cycles and bring secure solutions to market faster.
The NAGRA multi-DRM solution provides AWS customers with:
To learn more about the NAGRA Multi-DRM listing in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-g5ao4of3korly
