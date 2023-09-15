

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss specialty chemical firm Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it will propose Thierry Vanlancker as new Chair of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024, as Paul Hälg has decided to step down from his position after twelve successful years to make way for a new era.



Thierry Vanlancker has been a member of the Board since 2019.



Christoph Ganz, currently Regional Manager Americas, is appointed Regional Manager EMEA. He joined Sika 27 years ago, has been a member of Group Management since 2007, and previously held positions in Switzerland, France, and the USA.



Mike Campion, currently Regional Manager Asia/Pacific, is appointed Regional Manager Americas. He joined Sika 25 years ago and has been a member of Group Management since 2017. He has worked in the USA and in Asia/Pacific.



Philippe Jost, currently Head Construction, is appointed Regional Manager Asia/Pacific. Ivo Schädler, currently Regional Manager EMEA, is appointed Head Construction.



Raffaella Marzi, currently Head Human Resources & Compliance, will additionally act as Head Legal.



The changes to the management team will be effective as of October 1, 2023.



