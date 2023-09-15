

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TJX Companies Inc. is recalling about 11,000 units of Foldable Bistro Set Chairs as they pose a fall hazard, according to the U.S consumer product and safety commission or CPSC.



The wooden frame of the product in question can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall risk.



So far, the firm has received seven reports of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated including four reports of minor injuries.



The recall involves wooden folding chairs sold as part of three-piece foldable bistro sets under the Panama Jack and House & Garden brands.



The set consists of one small wooden table and two foldable chairs made with wood frames.



The chair dimensions are 16.53' x 20.47 x 32.28' and the folding table dimensions are 23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74. They come in black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, and olive green colors, or off-white roping on the seat and back.



The recalled chairs were manufactured in Vietnam and were imported by TJX. They were sold at arshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores nationwide from March 2022 through June 2023 for between $150 and $200.



CPSC has urged customers who have purchased the recalled product to immediately stop using it and contact the company for a full refund and disposal of the chairs.



In recent recalls, In early June, TJX had called back about 10,850 units of Haining Degao Benches in early June and about 81,700 office chairs in March, both citing fall risk.



Soft Play LLC in July recalled about 3500 units of Sky Wheels as they can become detached from the overhead rail on the play set posing a fall hazard or injury risk to the children.



