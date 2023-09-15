

CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is up over 22% at $5.26. Novonix Limited (NVX) is up over 15% at $2.15. Model N, Inc. (MODN) is up over 9% at $28.51. Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is up over 7% at $68.44. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 5% at $7.60. Unity Software Inc. (U) is up over 4% at $37.40. Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is up over 4% at $14.00. Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is up over 4% at $11.95. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is up over 4% at $6.88.



In the Red



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 4% at $11.89. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is down over 4% at $6.59. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (CLDI) is down over 4% at $3.78. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is down over 3% at $2.80.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken