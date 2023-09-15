

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced that he is appointing former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker to serve as the new U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.



As an accomplished public servant and transformative industry leader with deep familial ties to Ukraine, Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to the new position.



Defining her critical role, Biden said, 'Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States' efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.'



This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia's attacks that caused widespread destruction across Ukraine.



The Special Representative will also work with Ukraine's other international partners, including via the G7 coordination platform, to ensure that international efforts are complementary and mutually reinforcing, as well as to encourage international partners to keep stepping up their support for Ukraine's immediate economic recovery needs.



Pritzker will help the Ukrainian government make reforms needed to strengthen its economy.



