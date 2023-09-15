

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus decreased in July as imports rose amid lower exports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.5 billion in July from EUR 5.53 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 3.8 billion.



Exports logged a monthly decrease of 3.0 percent in July, while imports increased by 4.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 7.0 percent annually in July, and imports were 3.0 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 4.9 billion from EUR 4.2 billion.



Exports to Great Britain climbed by 63.0 percent annually in July. A 10.0 percent decline in imports was seen due to weak domestic demand for mineral fuels, lubricants, and related materials.



