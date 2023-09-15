Anzeige
6,5506,60018:34
15.09.2023 | 18:12
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.561p. The highest price paid per share was 567.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,602,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,453,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1434

567.80

08:11:56

19

567.80

08:11:56

750

567.80

08:11:56

763

567.80

08:11:56

341

567.80

08:19:19

1224

567.80

08:19:19

188

567.40

08:19:19

1210

567.40

08:19:19

690

567.20

08:23:04

146

567.20

08:23:04

717

567.20

08:23:04

1092

565.40

08:28:22

261

565.40

08:28:22

1506

564.60

08:32:01

347

563.40

08:34:57

1150

563.40

08:34:57

195

562.00

08:39:35

1257

562.00

08:39:35

1606

562.20

08:42:57

107

562.00

08:50:58

1100

562.00

08:50:58

263

562.00

08:50:58

1511

562.60

08:56:37

1354

562.00

09:03:20

1100

562.00

09:06:19

528

562.00

09:06:19

125

561.80

09:14:16

1450

561.80

09:14:16

1528

561.60

09:25:57

1390

562.00

09:28:15

1099

562.00

09:36:23

308

562.00

09:36:23

1328

561.80

09:36:23

1348

562.40

09:45:12

1598

561.40

09:51:15

1546

562.00

09:56:09

722

563.00

10:08:00

731

563.00

10:08:00

177

562.80

10:08:00

586

562.80

10:08:00

587

562.80

10:08:00

95

562.80

10:08:00

27589

560.80

10:15:28

310

560.80

10:16:07

1246

560.80

10:16:07

1606

560.40

10:19:01

420

560.00

10:25:42

1550

560.80

10:27:40

1613

561.00

10:34:04

1475

561.00

10:43:34

1100

561.00

10:51:40

324

561.00

10:51:40

396

560.00

10:56:30

562

560.00

10:56:31

538

560.00

10:56:32

752

560.00

11:03:13

763

560.00

11:03:13

1568

560.60

11:12:06

1097

561.20

11:21:04

435

561.20

11:21:04

1446

560.80

11:29:32

1100

561.20

11:47:12

93

561.20

11:47:12

226

561.20

11:47:12

587

561.20

11:47:12

924

561.20

11:47:12

97

561.00

11:59:04

149

561.00

11:59:04

90

561.00

11:59:04

1100

561.00

11:59:04

153

561.00

11:59:04

121

561.20

12:01:30

315

561.20

12:01:30

264

561.20

12:01:30

756

561.20

12:01:30

1617

561.60

12:08:46

1638

561.20

12:26:24

267

561.20

12:30:46

1156

561.20

12:30:46

213

561.00

12:32:58

1316

561.00

12:32:58

247

561.40

12:45:22

703

561.40

12:45:22

464

561.40

12:45:22

474

561.20

12:51:24

857

561.20

12:51:24

835

561.80

13:01:20

148

561.80

13:01:20

462

561.80

13:01:20

1413

562.60

13:06:41

1612

562.00

13:13:22

1487

561.00

13:19:28

1100

560.60

13:28:57

492

560.60

13:28:57

65

560.60

13:28:57

1604

561.00

13:30:19

1507

561.60

13:38:10

1510

561.40

13:40:12

1405

561.60

13:47:02

1333

561.40

13:48:05

1362

561.40

13:53:26

880

561.60

13:59:51

711

561.60

13:59:51

1608

560.80

14:05:06

1380

561.00

14:14:47

753

561.60

14:15:32

767

561.60

14:15:32

750

562.60

14:27:41

1585

562.60

14:28:36

402

563.00

14:30:23

954

563.00

14:30:23

1389

563.00

14:30:23

49

563.00

14:30:23

1398

563.40

14:32:23

314

563.40

14:33:36

1191

563.40

14:33:36

1433

564.00

14:37:21

1362

564.60

14:42:54

1622

564.60

14:42:54

159

564.60

14:42:54

587

564.60

14:42:54

586

564.60

14:42:54

150

564.60

14:42:54

586

564.20

14:43:38

587

564.20

14:43:38

254

564.20

14:43:38

81

563.80

14:49:29

385

563.80

14:49:29

348

563.80

14:49:29

721

563.80

14:49:29

1643

563.60

14:49:51

1656

563.60

14:52:40

1568

563.80

14:57:11

1606

564.40

15:02:00

1431

564.20

15:02:19

196

564.00

15:04:42

1209

564.00

15:04:42

62

564.20

15:08:33

1330

564.20

15:08:33

1528

564.00

15:08:33

1422

563.40

15:12:26

108

563.20

15:15:18

918

563.20

15:15:18

300

563.20

15:15:18

230

563.20

15:15:18

821

563.20

15:17:41

551

563.20

15:17:41

427

563.60

15:20:20

1141

563.60

15:20:20

1100

563.80

15:26:35

526

563.80

15:26:35

1613

563.60

15:27:32

587

563.20

15:30:13

782

563.20

15:30:13

194

564.00

15:34:02

1364

564.00

15:34:02

1488

564.60

15:40:17

1458

564.60

15:40:17

726

564.60

15:44:17

646

564.60

15:44:17

1451

564.80

15:46:27

1510

564.80

15:49:12

1658

564.60

15:52:29

257

564.60

15:56:41

1224

564.60

15:56:41

1100

564.40

15:59:09

235

564.40

15:59:09

29

564.00

16:00:14

74

564.20

16:02:40

594

564.20

16:02:40

583

564.20

16:03:42

870

564.20

16:03:42

426

564.20

16:06:17

586

564.20

16:07:17

599

564.20

16:07:17

409

564.20

16:07:17

1146

564.20

16:08:12

279

564.20

16:08:12

563

564.20

16:11:12

951

564.20

16:11:12

449

564.00

16:14:28

1100

564.00

16:15:31

305

564.00

16:15:31

1441

564.20

16:17:28

106

564.00

16:19:24

587

564.00

16:19:24

1015

563.60

16:19:48

420

563.60

16:19:48

847

563.20

16:21:49

1034

562.60

16:22:58


