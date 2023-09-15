Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
15 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 562.561p. The highest price paid per share was 567.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 496,602,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 810,453,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1434
567.80
08:11:56
19
567.80
08:11:56
750
567.80
08:11:56
763
567.80
08:11:56
341
567.80
08:19:19
1224
567.80
08:19:19
188
567.40
08:19:19
1210
567.40
08:19:19
690
567.20
08:23:04
146
567.20
08:23:04
717
567.20
08:23:04
1092
565.40
08:28:22
261
565.40
08:28:22
1506
564.60
08:32:01
347
563.40
08:34:57
1150
563.40
08:34:57
195
562.00
08:39:35
1257
562.00
08:39:35
1606
562.20
08:42:57
107
562.00
08:50:58
1100
562.00
08:50:58
263
562.00
08:50:58
1511
562.60
08:56:37
1354
562.00
09:03:20
1100
562.00
09:06:19
528
562.00
09:06:19
125
561.80
09:14:16
1450
561.80
09:14:16
1528
561.60
09:25:57
1390
562.00
09:28:15
1099
562.00
09:36:23
308
562.00
09:36:23
1328
561.80
09:36:23
1348
562.40
09:45:12
1598
561.40
09:51:15
1546
562.00
09:56:09
722
563.00
10:08:00
731
563.00
10:08:00
177
562.80
10:08:00
586
562.80
10:08:00
587
562.80
10:08:00
95
562.80
10:08:00
27589
560.80
10:15:28
310
560.80
10:16:07
1246
560.80
10:16:07
1606
560.40
10:19:01
420
560.00
10:25:42
1550
560.80
10:27:40
1613
561.00
10:34:04
1475
561.00
10:43:34
1100
561.00
10:51:40
324
561.00
10:51:40
396
560.00
10:56:30
562
560.00
10:56:31
538
560.00
10:56:32
752
560.00
11:03:13
763
560.00
11:03:13
1568
560.60
11:12:06
1097
561.20
11:21:04
435
561.20
11:21:04
1446
560.80
11:29:32
1100
561.20
11:47:12
93
561.20
11:47:12
226
561.20
11:47:12
587
561.20
11:47:12
924
561.20
11:47:12
97
561.00
11:59:04
149
561.00
11:59:04
90
561.00
11:59:04
1100
561.00
11:59:04
153
561.00
11:59:04
121
561.20
12:01:30
315
561.20
12:01:30
264
561.20
12:01:30
756
561.20
12:01:30
1617
561.60
12:08:46
1638
561.20
12:26:24
267
561.20
12:30:46
1156
561.20
12:30:46
213
561.00
12:32:58
1316
561.00
12:32:58
247
561.40
12:45:22
703
561.40
12:45:22
464
561.40
12:45:22
474
561.20
12:51:24
857
561.20
12:51:24
835
561.80
13:01:20
148
561.80
13:01:20
462
561.80
13:01:20
1413
562.60
13:06:41
1612
562.00
13:13:22
1487
561.00
13:19:28
1100
560.60
13:28:57
492
560.60
13:28:57
65
560.60
13:28:57
1604
561.00
13:30:19
1507
561.60
13:38:10
1510
561.40
13:40:12
1405
561.60
13:47:02
1333
561.40
13:48:05
1362
561.40
13:53:26
880
561.60
13:59:51
711
561.60
13:59:51
1608
560.80
14:05:06
1380
561.00
14:14:47
753
561.60
14:15:32
767
561.60
14:15:32
750
562.60
14:27:41
1585
562.60
14:28:36
402
563.00
14:30:23
954
563.00
14:30:23
1389
563.00
14:30:23
49
563.00
14:30:23
1398
563.40
14:32:23
314
563.40
14:33:36
1191
563.40
14:33:36
1433
564.00
14:37:21
1362
564.60
14:42:54
1622
564.60
14:42:54
159
564.60
14:42:54
587
564.60
14:42:54
586
564.60
14:42:54
150
564.60
14:42:54
586
564.20
14:43:38
587
564.20
14:43:38
254
564.20
14:43:38
81
563.80
14:49:29
385
563.80
14:49:29
348
563.80
14:49:29
721
563.80
14:49:29
1643
563.60
14:49:51
1656
563.60
14:52:40
1568
563.80
14:57:11
1606
564.40
15:02:00
1431
564.20
15:02:19
196
564.00
15:04:42
1209
564.00
15:04:42
62
564.20
15:08:33
1330
564.20
15:08:33
1528
564.00
15:08:33
1422
563.40
15:12:26
108
563.20
15:15:18
918
563.20
15:15:18
300
563.20
15:15:18
230
563.20
15:15:18
821
563.20
15:17:41
551
563.20
15:17:41
427
563.60
15:20:20
1141
563.60
15:20:20
1100
563.80
15:26:35
526
563.80
15:26:35
1613
563.60
15:27:32
587
563.20
15:30:13
782
563.20
15:30:13
194
564.00
15:34:02
1364
564.00
15:34:02
1488
564.60
15:40:17
1458
564.60
15:40:17
726
564.60
15:44:17
646
564.60
15:44:17
1451
564.80
15:46:27
1510
564.80
15:49:12
1658
564.60
15:52:29
257
564.60
15:56:41
1224
564.60
15:56:41
1100
564.40
15:59:09
235
564.40
15:59:09
29
564.00
16:00:14
74
564.20
16:02:40
594
564.20
16:02:40
583
564.20
16:03:42
870
564.20
16:03:42
426
564.20
16:06:17
586
564.20
16:07:17
599
564.20
16:07:17
409
564.20
16:07:17
1146
564.20
16:08:12
279
564.20
16:08:12
563
564.20
16:11:12
951
564.20
16:11:12
449
564.00
16:14:28
1100
564.00
16:15:31
305
564.00
16:15:31
1441
564.20
16:17:28
106
564.00
16:19:24
587
564.00
16:19:24
1015
563.60
16:19:48
420
563.60
16:19:48
847
563.20
16:21:49
1034
562.60
16:22:58