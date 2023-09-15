

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed higher on Friday, rising on optimism over China demand outlook after reports showed Chinese refiners broke refining rate records in August.



A report from China's aviation regulator showed air passenger numbers in August rose to 63.96 million, almost double the level seen in August 20222.



Data showing a notable increase in Chinese retail sales and industrial production helped as well.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended higher by $0.61 or about 0.7% at $90.77 a barrel, a fresh closing high since early November 2022. Oil futures posted their third consecutive weekly gain.



Brent crude futures were up $0.40 or 0.43% at $94.10 a barrel a little while ago.



A report from Baker Hughes showed the oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose nine to 641 in the week to Sept. 15, its highest since mid-August.



Baker Hughes said the total count was still down 122, or 16%, below this time last year.



Oil rigs rose by two, the most in a week since April, to 515, while gas rigs gained eight to 121 this week.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that total refinery throughput in China was a record 64.69 million metric tons last month, up 19.6% from the year-ago period and marking the fastest annual growth since March 2021.



'After a third week of gains, crude prices are not seeing the typical profit-taking as the short-term crude demand outlook gets a boost from improving US and Chinese economic data,' says Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA.



'$100 oil is not that far away, but that might not be a one-way trade as short-term risks to the outlook could shift consumer views and attitudes. The oil market is going to stay tight a while longer, but we might need to see a fresh catalyst to send oil to triple digits,' Moya adds.



