

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Irish regulators have fined TikTok 345 million euros or nearly $367 million for violating children's privacy.



The Data Protection Commission (DPC) adopted its final decision regarding its inquiry into TikTok Technology Limited on September 1 2023. The fine stems from a privacy investigation announced in 2021 about whether the video platform had violated EU privacy laws.



The complaint was related to how the social media app processed personal data related to child users including public-by-default settings as well as the settings associated with the 'Family Pairing' feature; and age verification as part of the registration process.



It is the biggest fine to date TikTok has received from regulators.



The firm has been given three months to makes its data processing completely comply with EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law.



'The decision further details that non-child users had the power to enable direct messages for child users above the age of 16, thereby making this feature less strict for the child user,' said the office of Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) Helen Dixon.



