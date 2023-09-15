

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, fast-food giant McDonald's has to offer double cheeseburger for only 50 cents.



A spokesperson for McDonald's stated, 'McDonald's is known for its cheeseburgers, and in honor of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, we're doubling the delight by offering this incredible deal.'



To take advantage of this offer, customers simply need to use the McDonald's app. They need to place an order through the app at any participating McDonald's location, and can enjoy a double cheeseburger for just half a dollar. McDonald's is limiting the discount to one double cheeseburger per customer.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken