

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a Canadian pension fund firm, and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), announced on Monday that they have inked a deal allowing Ontario Teachers' to buy KKR and other shareholders' stakes in GreenCollar, an Australian environmental markets platform.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in the fourth-quarter, were not disclosed.



With this, Ontario Teachers' takes on a significant majority stake in GreenCollar CEO and Co-founder, James Schultz, will continue to lead the firm as a major shareholder.



Post transaction, all employees at GreenCollar will share in the proceeds from the sale to build stronger companies and drive greater financial inclusion through employee ownership and engagement, the company said.



Ontario Teachers' first became an investor in GreenCollar in March 2022.



KKR was advised by Gilbert & Tobin and UBS, whereas Ontario Teachers' was served by Baker & Mackenzie and EY.



