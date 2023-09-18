

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corp. (KOPN) announced Monday it has received a $3.4 million follow-on order for its high-brightness liquid crystal display for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. With the F-35 scheduled for production through 2030, Kopin expects additional orders over the life of the program.



The F-35, the world's most advanced 5th Generation jet fighter, is a family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather, day and night stealth, multirole combat aircraft.



The extensive functionality and extreme conditions require unique display technology and Kopin is the sole supplier to this production program.



The largest procurement program in the Department of Defense (DOD), the F-35 strike fighter aircraft is being procured in different configurations for multiple branches of the DOD, including the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.



Kopin has been the sole supplier of microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets since the program's inception, providing thousands of displays to date.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken