

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. has resumed full production at its liquefied natural gas or LNG export facility in Australia amid ongoing strikes by union members, reports said.



Hundreds of workers at Chevron's LNG plants in Western Australia had launched a work stoppage earlier over pay and working conditions, impacting the global gas market. Workers at Chevron's Wheatstone and Gorgon plants are currently striking.



The company now said its scheduled LNG deliveries from the Wheatstone gas facility were not impacted by a fault that occurred on September 14. Wheatstone's LNG production returned to normal operation on Sunday night. The company's domestic supply was also not affected.



Bloomberg quoted a Chevron spokesperson as saying, 'During this time LNG continued to be produced at approximately 80% of usual rates, and vessel loading continued.'



Chevron reportedly is using some non-unionized workers to operate its projects.



