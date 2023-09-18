Anzeige
Montag, 18.09.2023
SOLAR-BOOM 2.0! Neues Research nennt lukratives Kursziel!
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
13.09.23
08:39 Uhr
39,700 Euro
+1,250
+3,25 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
37,65038,00018:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2023 | 17:46
Sword Group: New Exclusive Partnership signed

As WADA's exclusive global IT partner, Sword will provide direct funding annually, in the form of sponsorship, over a five-year period. In return, WADA will delegate to Sword a portion of its IT activities, including the development of the Agency's Anti-Doping Administration Management System [ADAMS], operations and mobile applications [Athlete Central and Doping Control Officer (DCO) Central].

For more information, read WADA's press release here.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_New Partnership Signed_WADA 18092023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fd9f151-f410-4fcc-a7bf-2daaeba33306)

